Liverpool dementia care home remains in special measures
A care home where some residents were at risk of malnutrition and dehydration remains in special measures after a follow-up visit by inspectors.
Millvina House in Liverpool had been rated inadequate after an Care Quality Commission inspection last spring.
In their latest visit, inspectors found some incorrect medicine doses were administered but improvements in diabetes management.
Millvina House said they had "a comprehensive action plan" to improve.
About 42 people with dementia were living at the home during the follow-up inspection.
Inspectors found five residents had either missed or been given incorrect medicines, while others did not receive them because they were out of stock.
A further seven people were given paracetamol without staff "leaving a four-hour gap, which is not safe", the report said.
Blame culture
Inspectors were also concerned about residents receiving one-to-one care who had suffered previous injuries when they were left alone for periods of time, which led to safeguarding referrals.
Inspectors also found some residents were at risk of weight loss and there were also reports of staff shortages.
Staff also said they felt management did not always listen to their workload concerns and a blame culture existed at the home, which has been operated by Bloomcare since spring 2021.
As a result of the findings, the site remains in special measures and under CQC review, which could lead to cancellation of the provider's registration.
A representative for Millvina House said: "We have been responsive to the feedback and have a comprehensive action plan in place to improve our service."