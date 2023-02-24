Oldham crash: Girl, 16, dies after car mounts pavement
A 16-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car which mounted the pavement following a crash with another vehicle.
Two cars collided on Rochdale Road in Oldham, near Crompton Street, just after 13:30 GMT on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning, the force added.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
