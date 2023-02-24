Thomas Campbell killing: Police appeal for help to find suspect
- Published
Detectives investigating the killing of a man who was tortured to death have appealed for help to trace a suspect.
Thomas Campbell, 38, was ambushed as he opened his front door and then attacked inside his home in Mossley, Tameside, on 3 July 2022.
Three people - including Mr Campbell's ex-wife - were jailed on Wednesday for their role in his killing..
Greater Manchester Police said John Belfield, 28, was still wanted by detectives on suspicion of murder.
He is known to have links to Greater Manchester and Lancashire, but police now believe that he has left the UK and could possibly be in Spain or Tenerife.
Det Insp Mark Davis said members of the public should not approach Mr Belfield, who was "thought to be a dangerous individual".
"If you become aware of his whereabouts, please do nothing more than dial 999, quoting Operation Ravensburg."
Mr Davis also issued a warning to any of his associates "that assisting an offender is a criminal offence and anyone convicted of this faces up to 10 years imprisonment".
He added that Mr Campbell owned at least two high-value Rolex watches that have been missing from his home since his death.
"We ask if anyone has any information about these to let us know as they may prove to be a crucial line of inquiry," he said.