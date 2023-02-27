Police seize 20 tonnes of counterfeit goods in Manchester raids
- Published
Police have seized around 20 tonnes of counterfeit goods in raids on shops masquerading as legitimate businesses.
Officers said the goods, seized from 12 units in Cheetham Hill and Strangeways in Manchester, are worth millions of pounds to criminal groups.
The items, including trainers and coats, are to be recycled and changed into usable items for the community.
The raid formed part of Operation Vulcan, which is targeting fake designer goods in the city.
Greater Manchester Police Sgt Daniel Cullum said work was under way to "seek out and arrest" the individuals who had been distributing and selling the items.
He added: "We have had amazing success in stamping out these counterfeit stores but there are a few units remaining that are still attempting to operate in the area.
"We will be targeting these premises imminently and as the shops start to disappear, we will be targeting those higher up the chain who for so long have felt above the law and out of reach."
