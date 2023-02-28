Northern lights: Pilot treats passengers to dazzling aurora view
An EasyJet pilot made a 360-degree turn to treat passengers to a stunning view of the northern lights.
The plane was travelling from Iceland to Manchester as the aurora borealis lit up skies across the UK in a rare display.
Passenger Adam Groves, of Lymm, Cheshire, said the "incredible" sight "topped off" his four-night trip, which also saw him get engaged.
It came as the country enjoyed a second night of spectacular views.
Mr Groves said he and his new fiancee Jasmine Mapp were on the left-hand side of the plane, which took off from Reykjavik, and would not have been able to see the lights if it was not for the "very kind" pilot.
The pair had actually spent their entre trip in Iceland hunting the aurora without success.
Mr Groves said: "We were hoping to see them while we were out there but we didn't get the chance.
"We took off and half way into the flight the pilot turned all the lights off and the view could be seen out the left window.
"But we were sitting on the right-hand side and after a few minutes the pilot switched back and did a 360 loop around for everyone to see."
The experience topped off a whirlwind trip for the couple, Mr Mapp said, as his girlfriend accepted his marriage proposal at a beauty spot on the island's south coast.
Ms Mapp said: "After days of jumping in the car at any opportunity to try and find the northern lights without spotting them, finally getting to see them in the sky was the perfect ending to a very special trip."
An EasyJet spokeswoman said: "We are pleased that the captain was able to perform a controlled manoeuvre in order to allow passengers to witness an amazing display from the air of one of nature's greatest sights.
"Our crew will always go above and beyond for our customers and we're delighted to have been able to share this special view with them."