Manchester Arena Inquiry finds MI5 missed significant opportunity
- Published
The security service MI5 missed a significant chance to take action that might have prevented the Manchester Arena attack, an inquiry has found.
Chairman Sir John Saunders said the reasons for the missed opportunity included a "failure" by an MI5 officer to act swiftly enough.
Twenty-two people were killed when Salman Abedi detonated a homemade bomb on 22 May 2017.
The public inquiry found Abedi was probably assisted by someone in Libya.
