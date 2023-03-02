Greater Manchester PC messaged sex worker while on duty - police
- Published
A "reckless and brazen" former police officer who messaged a sex worker while on duty has been added to the College of Policing's barred list.
Wesley Bishop's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct, a hearing ruled.
The misconduct hearing was told he asked the female sex worker for prices and the services offered, Greater Manchester Police said.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson said it was a "significant deviation" from what would be expected of a decent officer.
The College of Policing's barred list also includes dismissals of officers, special constables and police staff who resigned or retired prior to a misconduct hearing being held.
The chief constable who chaired the accelerated hearing said his actions breached the standards of professional behaviour expected of a police officer.
'The public has been poorly served'
He said while he accepted Mr Bishop, who served as an officer in Manchester city centre, was not trying to pursue a sexual relationship, his actions were "brazen" and "reckless".
"Had he not already resigned, Bishop would have been dismissed without notice," he said.
"The public has been poorly served; he should have spent his time carrying out the duties expected by the public.
"He should have known that sex workers are vulnerable and often exploited, and his actions were carried out in the full knowledge that they would carry consequences."
Bishop, who was suspended in June 2021, had resigned and did not attend the hearing.