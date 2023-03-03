Manchester Arena attack is scar on city, MP says
The Manchester Arena attack is a "scar that will continue to be on our city", an MP has said.
Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell said the public inquiry into what happened was "utterly heartbreaking" but necessary for families to get the "answers they're searching for".
The inquiry found MI5 missed a significant chance to take action that might have stopped the 2017 bombing.
The head of MI5 said he was "profoundly sorry" it did not prevent the attack.
Speaking to the BBC, Ms Powell said: "To know opportunities were missed that could have prevented the attack in the first place is heartbreaking.
"I'm sure what the families want now is not words of consolation of lessons being learned, but real action in terms of implementing those lessons and constantly reviewing them."
But she stressed it showed "the real value" of having public inquiries, "as that's the only way families get answers they're searching for".
Twenty-two people died and hundreds were injured when Salman Abedi detonated his homemade device in the foyer of Manchester Arena as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
"The attack is a scar that will continue to be on our city," Labour's shadow culture secretary said.
"The city will never forget and will be there for families. We have to continue to come together and make sure changes are made," she added.
'Ready to move on'
In his 207-page report, Chairman Sir John Saunders said MI5 intelligence could have led to suicide bomber Abedi being followed to a car where he stored his explosives.
MI5 director-general Ken McCallum said he regretted that such intelligence was not obtained.
Figen Murray, who lost her son Martyn Hett in the attack, told BBC Breakfast: "I totally accept the apology from MI5.
"I feel a real sense that [people within the security sector] carry the burden of the inquiry on their shoulders and so many people are genuinely saying they need to set this right and deal with mistakes."
She added: "I'm relieved that's the end of a big chapter in our lives and I'm now ready to move on."
Sir John's comments were published in the inquiry's third and final report into the atrocity, which dealt with the radicalisation of Abedi and whether the attack could have been prevented.
He published a catalogue of recommendations but as some involve matters of national security, Sir John said he would have to make further recommendations in a closed report.
Kevan Jones, member of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, said there were "good reasons" why information could not be made public.
Speaking to Radio 4's Today programme he said: "Sir John recognises that in his report in saying that he wouldn't want to do anything which would help those that wish to harm us."
