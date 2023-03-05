Oldham kitten rescued from tree after three-day ordeal
A kitten stuck 60ft (18.2m) up a tree was finally brought back down in a tree surgeon's net - after avoiding rescue attempts for three days.
Nine-month-old Pixie had only been going outside for five days before she became stranded up the tree in Oldham.
Neighbours had attempted to reach her using a ladder but then sounded the alarm after she climbed even higher.
RSPCA and firefighters then joined the rescue mission but she had other ideas.
The mischievous moggy continued to steer clear of attempts to bring her down by going further up until she could barely be seen.
Animal rescue officer Lee Ferrans said: "We left some food out for her on a branch overnight and I then returned the following day but it was pretty clear that after being up there at that height for about 72 hours, Pixie still wasn't going to budge.
"So I decided the next port of call would be to try and find a local tree surgeon."
The company used specialist equipment to reach Pixie, bringing her back down to earth in a net before she was reunited with her relieved owner.
Mr Ferrans added: "She took her time, but it was a great moment when we reunited Pixie with her owner.
"She's certainly used up one of her nine lives and maybe this might have put her off scaling such a tall tree in the future."
