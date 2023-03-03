Bolton child sexual exploitation: Ten men charged with offences
- Published
Ten men have been charged with offences including rape and sexual assault following an investigation into child sexual exploitation in Bolton.
The suspects, aged 22 to 32, from Wigan and Bolton, were charged as part of Operation Pavarotti, launched by Greater Manchester Police in 2018.
It followed allegations from several complainants regarding the previous two years in Blackrod and Adlinton.
All 10 defendants are due to appear at Bolton Combined Court on 4 April.
Det Insp Dave Sinclair said a "significant and exhaustive investigation" had been conducted.
"The victims in this case are being supported by specialist officers at this time, and we thank them for their continued bravery and strength," he said.
"We would like to reassure the public that reports of these types of crimes are taken seriously and we will act on any information provided."
