Salford stabbing: Boy, 15 suffers serious injuries
- Published
A 15-year-old has suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Salford.
The boy was taken to hospital after police were called to concerns for his welfare on Basten Drive at 19:10 GMT on Saturday.
It is believed the incident occurred at McDonald's in Higher Broughton, the force said.
Greater Manchester Police has now issued an appeal for information as investigations continue into the stabbing.
A force spokesman said: "Police have followed a number of inquires and are now in a position to appeal to members of the public for further information.
"Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have any CCTV, mobile, or dashcam footage from the area before, during, or after the incident occurred."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk