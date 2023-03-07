Historic Manchester canal office to be turned into flats
Plans to turn a historic Manchester canal-side office into flats have been approved by the council.
Grade II listed Bridgewater House, near Deansgate Square in Great Jackson Street, will be turned into 53 apartments as part of a £13m project.
The derelict building consists of two townhouses built before 1787 and an extension dating back to 1842.
A council report said plans would develop a brownfield site and bring a "building at risk" back into use.
Property firm Watch This Space will restore the two-storey listed building and build a new four-storey apartment block, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The delivery of new homes is a priority for the council," the report said.
"It would be a high quality scheme in terms of its appearance, it would comply with the Residential Quality Guidance and would involve significant works to bring the building back into use and to enhance the listed building."
The plans involve partially demolishing boundary walls to make way for the 33 new build apartments to be built on the site of the current car park.
The new flats will fund the restoration of the empty listed building and its conversion into 20 one and two-bedroom apartments.
Due to the higher costs involved in converting a derelict and listed building, the developer said it cannot offer any affordable housing on the site.
The report recommended entering a legal agreement which would require the developer to contribute to affordable housing if market conditions improved.
