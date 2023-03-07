Two Longsight men arrested over child sexual exploitation offences
Two men have been arrested for offences relating to historical child sexual exploitation, police have said.
A 58-year-old man from Northmoor Road, Longsight, Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of the rape of a female under the age of 16.
A second man, aged 47, also from Longsight, was arrested in Bristol for the same offence.
Both men were questioned by detectives from Greater Manchester Police before being bailed pending further inquiries.
