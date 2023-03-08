Brianna Ghey: Warrington schoolgirl's inquest opens
An inquest into the death of teenager Brianna Ghey has been opened and adjourned.
The 16-year-old transgender girl from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds in Culcheth Linear Park on 11 February.
A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 10 July.
Neither accused can be named because of their age.
At a brief two-minute hearing at Warrington Coroner's Court Jacqueline Devonish opened and adjourned the inquest into Brianna's death until after the trial and set a date for a pre-inquest hearing on 17 August.
Det Insp Nigel Parr, from Cheshire Police, said: "The investigation is a murder investigation and two individuals have been charged with the murder of Brianna."
He confirmed the teenager was found "unresponsive" by members of the public in the park and paramedics attended and confirmed the date of death.
A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, results of which were given at the hearing on Tuesday.
Brianna's identity was confirmed by her mother Esther, the hearing was told, which was not attended by her family members.
Her funeral will take place on 15 March in Warrington.
