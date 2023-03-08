Kyle Walker indecent exposure allegation investigated by police
Police have launched an investigation after a newspaper alleged England and Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker indecently exposed himself in a bar.
Following a report in the Sun, Cheshire Police said it was "aware of a video circulating on social media" of an alleged incident in Wilmslow on Sunday.
Cheshire Police said "enquiries are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time".
Manchester City and Mr Walker's agent have both declined to comment.
The PA news agency said it understood Walker was contesting the allegations and that he reported for training as normal.
The Sun released security camera footage from the bar.
Mr Walker, 32, has played for Manchester City since July 2017, when he joined from Tottenham in a £45m transfer.
He has appeared for England 70 times, including at two World Cup finals.