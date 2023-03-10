Man jailed for life for girlfriend's fatal stabbing
A "controlling and coercive" man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for fatally stabbing his girlfriend, police said.
Elinor O'Brien, 22, was attacked at a property on Great Watson Street in Manchester city centre on 16 August.
She was taken to hospital where she later died.
At Liverpool Crown Court Kevin Mannion, 45, was jailed for for murder, wounding with intent and controlling and coercive behaviour.
He had been arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, before being charged with murder, wounding and controlling coercive behaviour.
Senior Investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said: "Elinor was subjected to controlling and coercive behaviour throughout her relatively short relationship with Mannion.
"He assaulted her a number of times and in the early hours of Sunday 14 August 2022 stabbed her in her left breast.
"Two days later, following an argument Mannion threw Elinor out of his apartment and stabbed her in the groin."
He added Mannion was an "extremely dangerous individual" whose "lack of remorse" was "shameful".
