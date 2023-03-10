Thomas Campbell killers' sentences could be reviewed
Three people who were involved in the killing of a man who was tortured death in his home could have their sentences reviewed by the Attorney General.
Thomas Campbell was ambushed on his doorstep before being murdered inside his house in Tameside in July 2022.
His ex-wife Coleen Campbell along with Reece Steven and Stephen Cleworth were jailed for their role in his death.
The Attorney General's office said it had been asked to review the case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Mr Campbell was attacked as he opened his front door in Mossley by a group who had been lying in wait for him on 2 July, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 38-year-old was then dragged back inside, tortured and murdered, with an autopsy revealing he suffered at least 61 separate injuries.
Police said the conspiracy to murder Mr Campbell had been "meticulously" thought out and the people closest to him had been used to track his every move.
His ex-wife was recruited to share the information they needed to carry out the attack including exact locations of his whereabouts, the force said.
Campbell, 38, of Bamford Street, Manchester, was sentenced to 13 years in jail after being found guilty of his manslaughter.
Steven, 29, of Poplar Street, Middleton, was ordered to serve a minimum 37 years for murder and Cleworth, of Charles Street, Heywood, was ordered to serve a minimum 12 years for manslaughter.
The Government's chief legal adviser has 28 days from the sentence date to review the case.
It has not been confirmed who referred the case to the Attorney General's office.