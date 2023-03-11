Salford stabbing: Boy and girl injured
Two 15-year-olds have been injured in a stabbing in Salford.
The boy and girl suffered knife wounds, not thought to be life-threatening, in the attack in Whittle Street at 23:30 GMT on Friday.
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding.
Greater Manchester Police said they were giving officers extra powers to stop and search people in the area after a "number of incidents over recent weeks".
More officers will also patrol the neighbourhood over the next few days, GMP said.
