Middleton hit-and-run: Pedestrian injured in crash
A man has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Rochdale.
The pedestrian was struck by a car in Oldham Road, Middleton, at about 22:50 GMT on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
They are appealing for information and footage after they said the driver fled the scene.
Officers said the victim was receiving treatment in hospital, where his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
