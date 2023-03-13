Greater Manchester Police: Student PC found not guilty of sexual assault
A student police officer accused of touching a woman's inner thigh has been found not guilty of sexual assault.
Ryan Pointon was charged with sexually assaulting the woman by touching her over clothing on 25 March 2021.
Mr Pointon, who was based in Manchester city centre with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was cleared following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
GMP said it would now consider its position as to whether police disciplinary proceedings would follow.
The force previously said Mr Pointon, of Prestwich, Bury, had been suspended from duty following the allegation.
