Three men jailed for unprovoked Wigan stab murder
Three men have been jailed for murdering a man who was found stabbed to death in an alley near his home.
Thomas Williamson, 30, was left to bleed to death on Charles Street in Tyldesley, Wigan, on 25 September 2021, Greater Manchester Police said.
Ben Dawber, 19, Joshua Prescott, 20, and Kane Adamson, 19, were "looking for trouble" that night, the force said.
The trio who were convicted of murder were jailed for between 17 and 20 years.
Mr Williamson was out walking at about 01:30 GMT and was just metres from his home when he crossed paths with the trio who were unknown to him, police said.
Dawber and Adamson, of no fixed address, and Prescott, of Walter Street, Leigh, were out looking for trouble and a target, police said.
During the course of a "vicious" attack, a knife was produced to stab Mr Williamson by Dawber several times.
Officers found him slumped in a gateway just metres from his home where he had been left to bleed to death.
Police said earlier in the evening Dawber and Adamson had attempted to commit a robbery of another victim in Atherton.
Driving around they later came across Mr Williamson and launched the unprovoked attack.
'Menacing individuals'
Dawber was sentenced to serve a minimum term of 20 years in prison for murder, attempted robbery and three counts of robbery.
Adamson was handed a minimum term of 18 years for murder and attempted robbery while Prescott was given a minimum term of 17 years in prison for murder.
Det Ch Insp Nicola McCulloch said: "Thomas was vulnerable... and he did nothing to provoke such senseless violence that robbed him of his life.
"It's clear from events that Dawber, Adamson and Prescott are menacing and highly aggressive individuals."
Mr Williamson's mother, Sue Williamson, said every day had been "so hard" since losing her son.
"There's a hole in my life with him gone, that can never be filled, and our home is empty without him.
"Tom was loving, kind and funny, and he always knew how to lift my spirits and make me laugh."
