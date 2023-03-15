Metrolink: Line damage causes rush hour tram delays and cancellations
Greater Manchester's tram network has been hit by cancellations and delays due to technical faults, which have caused rush-hour disruption.
Damage to overhead lines has meant no trams on the Trafford Park line and widespread delays elsewhere.
There is a reduced service on other routes and the East Didsbury and Oldham and Rochdale lines are most affected, Transport for Greater Manchester said.
Passengers can use their tickets on selected buses.
"We have engineers working on site", Head of Metrolink, Danny Vaughan, said.
He said the damage had "resulted in fewer trams being able to run from Queens Road depot than normal" and advised travellers to "plan ahead and allow extra time".
"We're working with bus operators and other partners to help passengers make their journey as best as possible, and I'd encourage people to think about their journey," he added.