Brianna Ghey: Funeral held for teenage stabbing victim
Family and friends have paid their last respects in a pink-themed funeral for teenage stabbing victim Brianna Ghey.
The 16-year-old transgender girl died after she was found wounded in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, on 11 February.
A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and are due to go on trial on 10 July.
The service at St Elphin's Parish Church in Warrington included poems, music and tributes.
Mourners heard of Brianna's unique character, how much she was loved and missed, and were reminded of her enjoyment of clothing, make-up, jewellery and social media.
Prayers were also said asking for "the courage to love one another", saying Brianna will "endure no more suffering, you can be whatever you want".
Mourners had been asked to wear pink, in keeping with the teenager's colourful personality, and all shades of the colour could be seen as people arrived at the church.
Lana Del Rey's song Video Games played as the cortege arrived for the service before fading as church bells tolled.
Reverend Debbie Lovatt told mourners the service would be a celebration of Brianna's life.
She asked for prayers for the family and friends and for "light in the darkness".
Ms Lovatt added: "Give us the courage to love each other. Inspire us to create a world where all people are valued and safe and all your creation is honoured."
Bible readings were given and the hymn Amazing Grace was sung before a series of tributes and poems, reflecting Brianna's life, were read.
These included one entitled "from Grandma", read by Ms Lovatt.
It said: "As you embark on life's greatest adventure in the company of angels, you will endure no more suffering in that place of light and love where there is no sin.
"You can be whatever you want and will be accepted with love and celebration. I miss you and keep you in my heart forever. Granny."
A fundraising page set up to support Brianna's family has raised more than £113,000.
An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned last week.
