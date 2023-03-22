Manchester elderly jewellery shop owners tackle armed robber
An elderly couple have told how they fought off an armed robber from their family-run Manchester jewellery shop.
Malcolm Abelson, 78, and his wife Elise, 73, said "the adrenaline kicked in" when they confronted the man as he tried to steal a necklace and diamond bracelet.
During a scuffle the robber attempted to hit Mr Abelson with a claw hammer before he was overpowered.
"He must have thought two old people were an easy target," Mrs Abelson said.
The couple, who have four children and 10 grandchildren, said the man had visited the city centre shop in St Ann's Arcade in the morning before returning an hour-and-a-half later.
"He asked to look at a necklace and diamond bracelet and he said they were for his girlfriend," Mrs Abelson said.
"As I was showing him them I realised he was wearing thick black plastic gloves, and then he tried to snatch them.
"He said 'give them to me', but there was no way in the world I was going to give him them."
At this point Mr Abelson realised what was happening and confronted the assailant, who suddenly pulled out a claw hammer.
Mrs Abelson said: "I set the panic alarm off and was screaming the police are coming."
She said her husband was able to get the man outside before the thief ran away, but not before dropping his phone, hat and the hammer.
"I don't think he expected us to do what we did. But the adrenaline kicked in," she said.
"I look back and think it was stupid really. Why did we do that? He could have had a knife. I don't know what made us do it."
The shop was originally founded by Mr Abelson's grandfather Julius Abelson in 1895 and the family have run the business ever since.
Mr Abelson, who had a quadruple heart bypass four years ago, has worked in the shop since he was 16.
Mrs Abelson, who has worked at the shop for 40 years, said the pair had experienced crime at the store in the past but this was the first time they had faced an armed robbery.
"We've had the odd snatch and grab but we've never had an armed attack like this," she said.
"Its happened now, and we carry on. Thankfully it is very rare."
She said the couple were left shaken but unhurt and opened the shop as usual on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed officers were investigating the 13 March incident.
