Greater Manchester Police fastest force at answering 999 calls
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is the fastest force at answering emergency calls, according to national records.
The average speed of answering 999 emergency calls in GMP's Force Contact, Crime and Operations Centre (FCCO) is four seconds.
The team responds to two million calls a year, answering on average 1,700 999 calls per day.
Only 18 months ago, GMP was second from the bottom in the league table of police forces in England and Wales.
The force said that since June 2021 changes had been made to improve response times, including new leadership, better use of technology and continued investment.
There are 1,280 call handlers, radio dispatchers, crime recorders and force operations workers who answer and respond to calls 24 hours a day.
Ch Supt Chris Gibson said: "We have made a commitment to the people of Greater Manchester to swiftly respond to incidents and emergencies, and this achievement shows that we are doing exactly that.
"While this is a fantastic achievement, it is just the start.
"Here at GMP we will continue to strive for excellence across the board."