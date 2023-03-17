Two men arrested after immigration raid at Stockport abattoir
A pair of abattoir workers have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, the Home Office has said.
A representative said enforcement officers raided Manchester Abattoir Limited in Stockport on Thursday and found two men who failed work checks.
One man was found to have overstayed his visa, while another did not have the right to work in the UK due to an outstanding asylum application.
The men, who have Somali and Congolese heritage, were released on bail
The Home Office said their employer at the site on Higher Bury Street had been referred for Civil Penalty Notices and could face a fine of up to £40,000.
The representative said neither of the suspects had passed checks required to work in an abattoir
HM Inspector Kendal Barnett said illegal working "puts vulnerable people at risk of exploitation, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment and defrauds the public purse.
"I'm pleased that tonight's operation was a success and that our dedicated officers were able to arrest two immigration offenders," she said.
"We will continue to work tirelessly to put a stop to this kind of criminality."
