Greater Manchester PC charged with strangling while off duty
- Published
A Greater Manchester Police officer has been charged with non-fatal strangulation over an alleged attack that happened while he was off duty.
PC James Morrow, from Rochdale, was also charged with two counts of battery following an incident in Halifax, Yorkshire last year.
The 29-year-old was arrested in an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.
The officer has been suspended from duty and will appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
