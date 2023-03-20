Disley car crash: Girls aged 16 and 13 killed in collision
- Published
Two teenage girls have been killed and four other people taken to hospital after two cars collided in Cheshire.
The girls, aged 13 and 16, died when the Vauxhall Corsa they were travelling in collided with a Ford Fiesta in Buxton Road West, Disley, at about 03:15 GMT on Sunday, police said.
Both drivers and two other passengers in the Corsa were taken to hospital.
An 18-year-old man who was driving the Corsa has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The teenagers' families have been informed and were being supported, Cheshire Police said.
The injuries suffered by the Corsa and the Fiesta driver, a woman aged 20, and the two passengers in the Corsa, a woman aged 21 and a 14-year-old boy, were not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.