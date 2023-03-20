Rugby star Kevin Sinfield made Freeman of Oldham
- Published
Rugby legend and charity fundraiser Kevin Sinfield has been made an honorary Freeman of the Borough of Oldham.
The former Leeds Rhinos and England coach received the hometown honour at Oldham's Civic Centre for his "eminent services and inspiring achievements".
The 42-year-old has raised more than £7m for charity since former teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019.
Sinfield said it was "a huge honour".
"I've lived in the town all my life," he said.
"I love living in Oldham and I'm proud of any opportunity to bang the drum about the great town I live in."
Sinfield is the 27th person to receive the accolade, the highest award a council can bestow upon a person.
Other recipients include former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, suffragist Marjory Lees and Olympic gold medallists Nicola White and Matt Walls.
Leeds City Council granted Sinfield and Burrow the freedom of Leeds earlier this year for their charity fundraising work.