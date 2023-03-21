Gary Neville comes to woman's rescue at restaurant
- Published
Gary Neville has been praised for "saving Mother's Day" after coming to the rescue of a disabled woman who was struggling to walk to a restaurant.
Ann Knowles, 67, could not park outside Fazenda in Manchester as there were no spaces - so faced an eight-minute walk.
But the former Manchester United star saw she was struggling and helped her into his car and on to the front door.
Her daughter Samantha Ward was waiting for her inside when she got a call to say the TV pundit had saved the day.
She said: "I was upset thinking we'll have to forget dinner, but then my daughter rang and said 'it's ok Gary Neville the footballer is taking her' and I was like 'what?'"
"I said the actual footballer? Where did he come from? And she said he just appeared out of nowhere, obviously saw them struggling and said 'you need help'.
"So he physically picked her up and gave her a lift to the door in this car.
"He delivered her to the restaurant and saved Mother's Day.
"My dad was with my mum and he was in shock."
Ms Knowles had a brain haemorrhage a year ago, which has left her unable to walk far.
She had left her wheelchair at home thinking her family could park outside the restaurant, but there were no spaces.
Ms Ward said the family "legged it" across the restaurant when the rest of the family arrived with Neville.
"I've always supported Gary but this just made my day," she said.
"My daughter's boyfriend's jaw was on the floor. I think he was a bit star-struck."
"It's a bit of a crazy story, but ultimately we're all really chuffed."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk