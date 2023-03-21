Man charged over abusive email to Angela Rayner
- Published
A man has been charged with sending an offensive email to Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner.
David Perry, 66, is accused of sending a grossly offensive message and an indecent message under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.
Mr Perry, of Eyston Drive, Weybridge, Surrey, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 11 April.
Greater Manchester Police said the charges relate to an email sent to the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne on 2 May 2022.
