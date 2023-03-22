Amazon to donate thousands of goods to Wigan families
- Published
Amazon is set to donate thousands of surplus goods to families in need in a Greater Manchester town.
Some 400,000 essential items including nappies, toiletries, and homeware will be given to more than 50,000 families as part of a pilot scheme with Wigan and Leigh charity The Brick.
Donations will be distributed by local charity groups and care professionals.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he hoped to see the project rolled out across the wider region.
"Families in Wigan are struggling in this cost of living crisis and that is why this project is vital in helping those who need it most," he said.
"During these difficult times, it's right that the public, private and voluntary sector work together and do what we can to alleviate difficulties.
"I congratulate all those involved in this, and look forward to it being rolled out elsewhere."
Brick chief executive Keely Dalfen said the charity was facing unprecedented demand amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and the scheme would provide welcome additional help.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who launched a similar scheme in Fife in 2022, said he wanted to "applaud the combined efforts of The Brick charity and Amazon who have already provided 60,000 goods to families free of charge".
"Brick by Brick is a path-breaking project that links companies who have surplus goods to charities who know the people who need them," he said.
"And it is providing toiletries, bedding and furnishings, clothes and food with a delivery target for Greater Manchester as ambitious as in Scotland which has delivered 500,000 goods, worth around £10m in its first year."
Amazon's UK manager John Boumphrey said the company wanted to make a "meaningful difference in the lives of people when they need it most".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk