Police car crashes with Metrolink tram in Oldham
A police car has been involved in a crash with a tram in Oldham, Greater Manchester Police has confirmed.
It happened at about 06:45 GMT close to Manchester Street roundabout, near the Westwood Metrolink stop.
The tram line was blocked for about an hour between Oldham Mumps and Westwood as emergency services attended the scene.
No one was injured and all roads have now reopened and tram services have resumed.
