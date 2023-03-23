Greater Manchester Police tops 8,000 officers for first time in decade
- Published
Greater Manchester Police has more than 8,000 police officers for the first time in 10 years.
More than 100 new PCs have been enrolled in a ceremony at the force's Sedgley Park Training Centre and are set to begin their careers.
Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane said there were now "more police to fight, prevent and reduce crime and keep people safe".
Their "knowledge and skills" will make them "an asset to the force", he said.
"All of our new recruits have their own reasons for wanting to serve communities. They come from diverse backgrounds and I am looking forward to seeing what impact they will have on communities across Greater Manchester," he added.
The new recruits will be posted to the contact centre, districts, specialist operations, serious crime, custody and people development departments.
At the ceremony they promised to serve the King "with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality" and committed to keeping the peace and "preventing all offences against people and property".
The force had lost over 1,700 officers following years of cuts, before the government announced the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers in England and Wales in 2019.