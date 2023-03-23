Winsford town centre £22m revamp to start as funding secured
- Published
Work on the regeneration of Winsford town centre will begin in the coming weeks after the final necessary funding was approved, a council has said.
Cheshire West and Chester Council is investing a further £500,000 to take the total to £22.18m.
It rubber-stamped the extensive scheme last year in a project including partially demolishing Winsford Cross.
Construction work is due to be completed late next year, the authority said.
The scheme will provide new space for anchor tenants in Winsford town centre and create new public spaces for events and visiting attractions.
Councillor Richard Beacham, cabinet member for inclusive growth, economy and regeneration, said: "We're delighted that the council's bold plans for the regeneration of Winsford town centre are about to become a reality.
"I know this is a really important project for people in the town, who are excited to see it get underway.
"This redevelopment will unlock the economic potential of Winsford town centre, providing opportunities for new and existing businesses and creating new spaces for events and visiting attractions that will bring footfall into the town."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk