Bolton sports shop celebrates 100 years in business
- Published
Owners of a sports shop which is celebrating 100 years of being in business have said it has been a "rollercoaster ride".
Tobutt Sports opened in Bolton in 1923 and has survived the Great Depression, World War Two and Covid-19 lockdowns.
Dougie Tobutt, 73, who has worked in the shop for 58 years since he was 15, said "Tobutt determination" must have been behind its longevity.
His grandfather, professional cricketer Len Tobutt, first opened its doors.
His daughter and granddaughter also now work there with him.
The shop owner also collects sporting memorabilia and has a pair of signed England legend Sir Tom Finney's boots.
Mr Tobutt told BBC North West Tonight that "It must have been a tough time" when his grandfather, who died in 1965, opened the sports shop but "he must have had the Tobutt determination".
His daughter Mandy Foster, who has worked in the shop since she was 13, said: "I have always loved sport and I always knew I would end up here.
"I am glad I have stuck with it."
One of the shop's customers, David Thomason, recalled how his parents bought specially-made football boots for him from Len Tobutt.
Mr Thomason was just four and had become a factory team's mascot in the 1950s.
He said: "They did not sell football boots at that time for kids my age but Len Tobutt he sourced where he could get a pair made.
"They are well worn down now with the nails sticking out."
He said it was "exciting being in the shop as I was football-mad" and he had loved "looking at all the new strips".