Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone: Calls for transparency over cameras
Councillors have questioned how hundreds of cameras set up for Greater Manchester's mothballed Clean Air Zone (CAZ) will be used in future.
The number plate recognition cameras were installed in 2022 despite the £60m scheme never starting.
It was put on hold after opposition from businesses over the cost of making vehicles compliant.
Oldham Councillor Howard Sykes called for a public consultation on the purpose of the cameras.
CAZs are designed to encourage people to drive less-polluting vehicles, with proposed daily charges for high-emission vehicles, although private cars would not have to pay.
More than 400 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras were erected ahead of the planned implementation of the charging zone in May last year.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have already used footage from the cameras to provide evidence in five murder cases, six gun incidents, two stabbings and four fatal crashes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Sykes, who leads the Liberal Democrat opposition group in Oldham, told a local authority meeting that the future usage of the cameras "must not be decided in a back room somewhere".
Air quality compliance
He said the cameras were "no longer needed for their original purpose".
"So, what will they be used for? Are they going to be turned over to Greater Manchester Police? Is there going to be any public consultation on their use?"
The government agreed to pause the rollout, saying it would allow for consultation and a revised plan.
Greater Manchester Combined Authority must agree a new scheme with the government which achieves air quality compliance within NO2 limits no later than 2026.
Oldham Council Leader, Labour's Amanda Chadderton, said she opposed a charging zone, adding: "I want the signs coming down as quickly as possible, to be honest.
"We have to wait for the government to do that, it's the same with the cameras as well."
She said she would be "transparent" and would ensure people were aware "if they are staying up, what they are going to be for".
Clean Air Greater Manchester (CAGM) has previously said a "full public consultation" would be needed for any such move to permanent police use.
