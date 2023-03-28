Carrington dog attack: Seventeen dogs seized

GMP officerPA Media
A van was also found in south Manchester as part of the investigation and was being examined, police said

Seventeen dogs have been seized by police after a six-year-old girl was seriously injured in a dog attack in Greater Manchester.

The child is in a stable condition in hospital after the attack on Sunday at an house in Ackers Lane, Carrington.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said three people arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog had been bailed.

Four dogs were seized immediately after and four more adult dogs and nine puppies have since been taken away.

Police said a van was also found in south Manchester as part of the investigation and was being examined.

Det Insp Matthew Dixon said it was a "fluid investigation" after the latest seizures as he appealed for information.

GMP has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.