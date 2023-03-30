Cheshire reading volunteer, 100, receives BEM at school
A 100-year-old man who was recognised for his work as a reading volunteer in The King's New Year Honours has been presented with the award at the school.
World War Two veteran Peter Davies said he was "so proud" to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM), and it was a "great honour".
He began helping children to read at Dean Valley Community Primary School in Macclesfield after his wife died.
He said it was "beyond belief" to think he was "worthy".
Mr Davies said he was "lost" after his wife of 72 years, Gina, died six years ago, adding: "Life became pointless in some ways."
It was his daughter who suggested he became a reading volunteer which he said was a "privilege".
"I'm just me, he said. "And somehow to think that the King has decided that I'm worthy, even... it really is a red letter day."
Mr Davies, who served in the Army Air Corps and has previously worked at the school as a governor, said his new role had helped him to "feel part of the community".
"The school is the centre of my world, these days," he said.
"I think if you associate with young people you tend to stay young."
Pupils at the school in Bollington said they felt "really happy" for Mr Davies who had helped them to read from when they were very young.
One pupil, Tasmin, 11, said: "He's done so much for us and he's really helped us with reading.
"He is really fun and we did games to help us read."
Another pupil Jack, 11, described Mr Davies as a "really good person".
"He definitely helped me [to read]," he said. "He was really enthusiastic even if you got it wrong and he would be really proud of you no matter what.
"I don't think he realises what he's done for us, how he's helped us."
When Mr Davies first received the letter informing him of his BEM he said he thought it was "some sort of con".
"It's a great honour," he said.
"I just hope what I'm doing enables them to live better lives in the future.
"It's just my contribution to life. The kids are the icing on the cake."