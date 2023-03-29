Man arrested over Carrington dog attack which injured girl, 6
A man has been arrested in connection with a dog attack which left a six-year-old girl seriously injured in Greater Manchester.
The girl remains in hospital for treatment and 17 dogs had been seized, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The 36-year-old is being held on suspicion of offences under Section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and perverting the course of justice.
The man, from Carrington, Trafford, will be questioned by officers.
Police were called to an address on Ackers Lane in Carrington at about 14:40 BST on Sunday, to reports a child had been attacked by dogs.
Four dogs were seized immediately and four more adult dogs and nine puppies had been taken away, GMP said.
The force said three people arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog had been bailed and it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.