Second man charged with murder over Openshaw shooting death
A second man has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of the father of a newborn baby.
Zikel Bobmanuel, 32, died from gunshot wounds in Welland Street, Openshaw, in the attack at 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
Ramal Ingram, 38, of Bucklow Avenue, Fallowfield, Manchester is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.
Another man, Emannuel Onasanya, 32, of Manchester, has previously been charged with Mr Bobmanuel's murder.
Paying tribute, Mr Bobmanuel's family said he was a "hands-on father to his beloved children", with his youngest born six weeks ago.
