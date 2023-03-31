Greater Manchester Police officer sacked over information breach
A police officer has been dismissed for providing a candidate with confidential information during a promotion assessment.
Ch Insp Nicola Demaine worked in corporate services at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) at the time.
A disciplinary hearing found her actions amounted to gross misconduct and breached the expected standards of professional behaviour.
She will be added to the College of Policing Barred List.
Ch Supt Michael Allen, head of GMP's professional standards branch, said the integrity of all force promotion systems "must hold firm to ensure GMP selects the very best people to lead its workforce at every level".
"As a then senior leader in GMP, Nicola Demaine's actions put at risk the integrity of a chief inspector promotion board," he said.
"She failed to demonstrate the very highest standards of professional behaviour that the public and our workforce should rightly expect."