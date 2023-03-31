Oldham crash: Driving arrest after young boy hit by car
A man has been arrested after a young boy was knocked down by a car.
Officers were called to the crash on Vulcan Street, Oldham, at 18:25 BST on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said the boy had been taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.
A man in his 40s, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, has since been released on bail.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the incident including CCTV or dashcam to get in touch with the force.
