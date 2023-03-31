Bolton crash: Woman killed and two others injured
A woman has been killed and two others seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, police have said.
Officers were alerted to the collision on Darwen Road in Bolton at 11:50 BST on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing as to what had happened.
The force has asked for any witnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation and for any dashcam, CCTV and doorbell footage to be submitted.
Sgt Phillip Collingwood said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which someone has lost their life and two others have sustained serious injuries.
"Our thoughts remain with the families affected who are being supported by specialist officers."
