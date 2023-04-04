Woman worried about energy bills died of hypothermia
- Published
An 87-year-old woman who did not heat her home because she was worried about high energy bills died after she was found suffering from profound hypothermia.
Barbara Bolton's inquest was told she had ignored pleas from her family to heat her terraced house in Bury.
She was discovered by her grandson at her kitchen table, unable to speak, on 11 December and later died in hospital.
A conclusion of misadventure was recorded by the coroner in Rochdale.
The court heard that while Mrs Bolton's family had encouraged her to put her heating on and told her not to worry about the cost, she would not listen.
The coroner described how medics found she had a body temperature of just 28C rather than a healthy reading of 37C.
She was taken to Fairfield Hospital in Bury but died of pneumonia brought on by hypothermia on 5 January.
Senior coroner Joanne Kearsley told Mrs Bolton's son Mark: "What comes across clearly from both the hospital statements and from your own is how much, as a family, you cared and looked after your mum.
"I think it was evident from the hospital that whatever had happened at home wasn't because the family weren't encouraging her to put her heating on or telling her not to worry.
"It's clear she was fixated on the worry of putting her heating on no matter what anyone was saying to her."
The inquest heard hospital notes recorded that Mrs Bolton had deliberately not turned her heating on "for fear of high energy bills".
'Remarkable woman'
In his statement read to the court, Mark Bolton said his mother had only given up work as a Tesco pharmacy assistant at the age of 82 and medical evidence presented to the court said she had hardly ever visited a GP.
Mr Bolton said family members spoke to her every day and visited her often.
He described how she would put a gas fire on in her living room when people visited and would only use heaters that her family had bought her when they were there.
He told the hearing his mother was "old school" and said: "It was my way or no-one's way with my mum."
Recording a conclusion of misadventure, the coroner said: "She seemed like quite a remarkable woman, still working at 82."