Worker injured in explosion at Manchester construction site
A worker has been injured after an explosion at a high-rise building in Manchester.
Emergency services were called to a construction site off Albion Street in the city centre just before 08:30 BST.
The patient was taken to hospital, although police said they did not believe the injuries to be life-changing.
Fire crews remained at the scene for over an hour to ensure the building was structurally safe.
