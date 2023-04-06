Firm behind Forever Unique goes into liquidation
- Published
A retail company trading as Forever Unique has gone into liquidation, an insolvency firm has said.
Begbies Traynor said every option "had been explored but there was no other choice" but to liquidate Dress Me Online Limited.
Forever Unique, founded by Seema Malhotra who appears on ITV's The Real Housewives of Cheshire, was trading as normal, the firm said.
The BBC has approached Forever Unique for comment.
Amie Johnson, insolvency director at Begbies Traynor, said: "A combination of the economic climate, inflation and issues in recovering from the pandemic have resulted in these circumstances.
"Creditors have been informed and we will keep them up to date with progress."
Begbies Traynor said the company employed 21 people and according to its latest set of accounts turnover was £2.3m to December 2020.
The Forever Unique brand and website remains fully operational, trading as normal and is fulfilling orders, the firm added.