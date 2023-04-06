Car driven at man near Salford petrol station in murder attempt
- Published
Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was struck by a car in Salford in a "targeted attack".
The man was run over by a blue Volkswagen Golf R and left in the road close to the Esso petrol station on Liverpool Road in Eccles at about 22:50 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
His injuries are not life-threatening.
The driver ran off, leaving the car in the middle of the road.
GMP said another car, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was also involved in the incident and asked anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage to contact the force.
Det Insp Gareth Humphreys said: "We are working hard to establish the circumstances of this incident and an investigation is underway.
"We believe that this was a targeted attack and that there is no risk to the wider public."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk