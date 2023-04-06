New Manchester venue cancels dog show called off over ear crops
- Published
An international dog show has been cancelled for the second time after a BBC investigation into animal welfare.
The event, run by the American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) UK, was due to be held earlier this year in Coventry.
The venue terminated its agreement with organisers after the findings, which showed American bully-type dogs with cropped ears getting prizes.
The ABKC UK Bully Festival was due to move to Manchester on Saturday, but will not now go ahead.
A spokesman for Bowlers Exhibition Centre said: "After careful consideration and extensive consultation with local authorities, police and the RSPCA we have come to a mutual decision to cancel this weekend's ABKC dog show due to take place at the centre on Saturday."
Ear-cropping is where skin at the tops of dogs' ears is cut off to reshape them, which, in the case of the American bully, makes them stand more upright.
The practice has been called "cruel" and "mutilation" by welfare organisations and is illegal in the UK under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.
The investigation by the BBC's Panorama and Disclosure programmes also saw one journalist secretly film in the house of an ABKC qualified judge.
They found two 10-week-old puppies in a cage with freshly cropped ears.
The RSPCA said it had seen incidents of ear-cropping rise in recent years.
The ABKC dog show organiser Sean Main previously told the BBC there was nothing illegal about the show.
"It is not illegal for a dog with cropped ears to be imported into the country," he said.
The Animal Welfare (Kept Animals) Bill, which is currently going through Westminster, would prohibit the import of dogs with cropped ears.
It has received cross-party support and backing from organisations including the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and British Veterinary Association.
