Double decker bus has roof ripped off in Eccles bridge crash
A double decker bus had its roof ripped off after hitting a bridge in Salford.
It happened on Barton Lane in Eccles at about 21:45 BST on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The road, which runs under the Bridgewater Canal, is closed in both directions until the damage can be assessed and repaired, the force added.
It is unclear if anyone was injured. In a statement Diamond Bus North West said that the "incident is under investigation".
